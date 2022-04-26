Multiple Maine schools receive threats Tuesday

Officials have confirmed threats against schools in Augusta, Madison, Limestone, Fort Fairfield, Madawaska, and Van Buren.

MAINE, USA — Threats have been made against multiple Maine schools Tuesday.

Maine State Police assisted in responding to threats against Cony High School and Madison Area Memorial High School, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

The agency sent a police dog team to do a sweep of each school, and both schools were cleared, according to Moss.

The threat against Cony was "communicated through a phone call received by the Augusta Communications Center," Augusta Deputy police Chief Kevin Lully said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The Maine Information and Analysis Center, or MIAC, is monitoring the situation, Moss said.

Moss said schools in the Aroostook County towns of Limestone, Fort Fairfield, Madawaska, and Van Buren also received threats Tuesday.

"As some of you may know we had a bomb threat called into our school system today," Limestone police Chief Joey Smith wrote in a Facebook post. "We checked the school over top to bottom and was unable to find anything suspicious in our school."

"We were notified that many other schools have been getting bomb threats this morning," Smith added. "These have been addressed as well and we are working to figure out who is making these vicious threats."

Fort Fairfield police Chief Matthew Cummings said his department responded to a similar threat at Fort Fairfield Middle High School.

"The same threat was delivered to multiple schools in Aroostook County and throughout the state," Cummings wrote in a Facebook post.

According to Cummings, the school was evacuated while officials searched the school for suspicious devices or bags, and they determined there was no credible threat to students and staff.