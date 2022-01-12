Leavitt Area High School threat not credible, deputies say

A threat was made against the school this week, according to authorities.

An investigation into a threat made against Leavitt Area High School determined the threat wasn't credible, authorities have determined.

Authorities called Leavitt Area High School Principal Eben Shaw on Tuesday to discuss the threat, MSAD 52 Superintendent Kim Brandt wrote in a letter to parents, faculty, and students.

The threat was investigated by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department, she wrote.

"This is good news, and it means that students and staff can return to in-person instruction tomorrow," the superintendent wrote.

An earlier letter from Brandt stated the school would be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat. But after it was deemed non-credible, the school will reopen Thursday, officials say.

The Sun Journal reported other districts in Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties have closed schools recently due to potential threats, including Lewiston, Rumford-based RSU 10, Wales-based Regional School Unit 4, and Mt. Blue in Farmington.