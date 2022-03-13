Investigation underway after written message found on Bangor middle school bathroom wall

Police officers will be at the James F. Doughty School (JFDS) Monday to finish their investigation, according to Bangor School Department's safety notice.

BANGOR, Maine — An investigation is underway after a "negative” message was found written on a bathroom wall at a middle school in Bangor.

According to a safety notice sent to the community Sunday from the Bangor School Department's phone app, the message was discovered on a bathroom wall at James F. Doughty School (JFDS) on Friday.

The notice said that the school administration staff are working with police and that officers with the Bangor Police Department will be at (JFDS) Monday to finish their investigation into who wrote the message.

According to Bangor Police Public Information Officer Sergeant Wade Betters, police do not believe the message to be credible, however out of an abundance of caution, a uniformed officer will be at the school on Monday.