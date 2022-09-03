Five Maine teachers receive STEM research kits from Society for Science

The kits, each valued at $1,000, will be used by teachers in the classroom to provide a hands-on experience to go with lesson plans.

MAINE, USA — Hands-on experience is crucial for learning about science, but some schools can't afford the tools and technology needed to bring some lesson plans to life.

Now, thanks to a grant from the Society for Science, five Maine teachers received STEM research kits to use in the classroom.

The Society for Science donated $135,000 worth of grants to 95 science teachers in underserved communities in the U.S. and abroad.

Sarah Petroulis, a teacher at Hancock County Technical Center in Ellsworth, is one of the educators selected to receive this kit.

"I teach biomedical science, so it's a combination between research science and health science. And one of the things I don't get to do often is environmental science. I don't have the equipment to do that," Petroulis said.

Each kit includes four Arduino Starter Kits, two PocketLab Voyagers, four trail cameras, and four LaMotte water monitoring kits. Each kit is valued at about $1,000.

Now Petruolis can offer students hands-on experience to help them learn about electronics, water testing, and research collecting.

"I got these sensors that can read the weather and the humidity. And we can start looking at climate change in Maine, and some of my students are really interested in that," Petroulis said.

Some students said they are also excited about the hands-on experience to help them figure out their futures.

"I wanted to be a veterinarian, and so far, that's changed multiple different times, but I know it's definitely something in the science field. I just haven't quite got where I'm going yet," Kelci Byers, a junior at Ellsworth High School, said.

"It's easier to understand and learn things when you're hands-on than rather just looking at a bunch of words and just trying to put it through your head and write it down," Breanna Allen, a junior at Bucksport High School, said.

The four other teachers selected to receive grants are at Maine Arts Academy in Sidney, Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro, St. George Elementary School in Tenants Harbor, and Nokomis Regional Middle School in Newport.

Libby Tyndale is the teacher that was selected from Nokomis Regional Middle School. She said the kit would be most helpful when it comes to projects.

"That's often a barrier for students. Like, they'll have an idea and a question they want to investigate, but they don't have a good way to collect the data," Tyndale said.

The tools in the kit will help the students get more creative in research and experiments.

"This little thing is called a PocketLab, which doesn't really look like it's anything, but it has amazing functionality. It can take all different kinds of measurements and send data right to the student's chrome book," Tyndale said.

Little things that can make a big difference.

"Because they're aiming at underserved schools, it really puts the tools in the hands of the kids that don't have access to them," Petroulis said.

These are tools designed with the intent to help students succeed.