Unified Basketball Fun-Day Festival brings athletes together in Orono

The Courageous Steps Project hosted the day-long event for athletes of all abilities at Orono High School on Saturday, March 12.

ORONO, Maine — On Saturday, March 12, several unified high school basketball teams traveled to Orono High School for the return of the Unified Basketball Fun-Day Festival. The event started at 9 a.m. and ended at 5 p.m.

Unified sports bring people with and without intellectual disabilities together, allowing them to play on the same team. Connor Archer, founder of the nonprofit host The Courageous Steps Project, said teams from Bangor, Brewer, Hampden, Orono, MDI, Ellsworth, Dexter, and Hermon took part in the event. Each team had the chance to play two games.

"There's no winners or losers out of today," said Archer. "It's really just a fun, energetic atmosphere."

Archer founded the nonprofit as a sophomore in high school almost a decade ago. He said the mission of the organization is to help children and young adults with various abilities and challenges.

"I started this nonprofit as a way to give back to programs that helped me as an individual living with autism," Archer said.

Gage Hammond and Michaela Chase are senior partners on Ellsworth High School's unified basketball team.

"Being a partner means helping out people and trying to make it as much of a fun experience as possible," Hammond said.

Chase said she has played for Ellsworth's team since it started six years ago. She said the biggest lesson she has learned is that you have to "do teamwork and help each other out."

Both Chase and Hammond agreed on their favorite part about the games.

"Seeing everyone get so excited for both teams, not just the one that you are on, and not seeing everyone be cut-throat," Hammond said.

Selina Turgeon and Brett Belanger are partners on Hampden High School's Unified basketball team.

"I feel like spending time with the teammates is the best thing," Turgeon said.

Belanger, a senior, has been part of the team with Turgeon since his sophomore year. He said he has enjoyed watching her grow as an athlete.

"She has been a rock star for those three years. She brings intensity to the games, and it's pretty fun," Belanger said.

The partners work on teaching their teammates important lessons that can apply on and off the court.