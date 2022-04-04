Oxford Hills School Board votes to accept superintendent's resignation

The vote took place on Monday night, officials say.

PARIS, Maine — Editor's note: This video originally aired on Jan. 26.

The Oxford Hills School Board voted on Monday evening to accept the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Monica Henson, officials say.

Oxford Hills School Board Chair Natalie Andrews told NEWS CENTER Maine the vote was unanimous.

"We accepted Dr. Henson's resignation effective immediately," she said in a phone interview. "We are very optimistic about the direction our district will now be moving in."

In January, Henson was placed on paid administrative leave after allegations surfaced that she inappropriately restrained a student in September 2021.

