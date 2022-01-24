MSAD 17 teachers file complaint with Maine DHHS

Three teachers in the Oxford Hills School District filed a complaint with the Department of Health and Human Services about the superintendent restraining a child.

PARIS, Maine — Ashley Rowe is the mother of an 11-year-old student at Anges Gray Elementary School. Rowe said in early September that she got an email from the superintendent about an incident involving her son and a food fight.

Rowe said Superintendent Monica Henson told her she restrained her son. Still, the mother didn't think there was much else to it until local news outlets started reporting on the district's ongoing issues.

"I realized in the news article that they were talking about my child," she said.

Rowe described the incident and said Henson pulled both her child's arms, but he eventually got away.

"She grabbed him by the arm again and dug her fingernails into his arm," Rowe added.

Three teachers witnessed this incident.

"He struggled. They both struggled. They got up. [Henson] grabbed him by both arms and started pulling him into the office, and when he got away at this point, I said, 'What are you doing?'" Brenda Parent, an ed-tech at Agnes Gray Elementary School, said.

The Oxford Hills teachers union brought these concerns to the school board last week, and when there wasn't a resolution, those three educators filed a complaint with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

"We have been terrified, terrified for ourselves, for our jobs [and] for our students," Karin Puiia, a teacher who also witnessed the incident, said.

HAPPENING NOW | the educators who say they saw superintendent Monica Henson inappropriately restrain a student at Agnes Gray Elementary School are speaking to reporters. They say they have been living in fear of the superintendent since this incident #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/qN4ebRC5PS — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) January 24, 2022

Henson said she has not been officially told about this report but heard through the "rumor mill." The superintendent said she was surprised by the report.

"This incident occurred four-and-a-half months ago," Henson said. "When I reported to our chief student service officer and requested how to proceed on how to report the restraint, she didn't see a need to file a report with DHHS."

Rowe said she filed a police report after hearing from teachers who saw it happen. And for now, she doesn't want Henson near her child.

"I want her at least put on leave until the investigation is over," she said.

Henson worked as interim principal at Agnes Gray Elementary School that day since the regular principal was out.

Parents and community members are outraged by the incident and said it's not the only thing that's happened since Henson started her tenure in July. Some community members are expected to gather at Oxford Hills High School on Saturday for a peaceful protest.

Maine DHHS spokesperson Jackie Farwell said two complaints were filed regarding this incident, and it is under investigation.