Oxford Hills School Board votes to place superintendent on paid leave

The vote came during a meeting on Wednesday night.

PARIS, Maine — The Oxford Hills School Board voted to place Superintendent Monica Henson on paid administrative leave Wednesday, pending an investigation.

The school board also voted unanimously to release a statement to the community after its vote. It reads:

"Dear members of the Oxford Hills community,

"Over the last few weeks, we have heard the many voices, the many different perspectives about issues concerning Superintendent Henson's leadership of our school administrative district. We continue to receive texts, emails, and calls, and we are sorting through all the varied communications. This effort requires time to conduct a proper and complete investigation, a thorough consideration of the issues presented, consultation with our legal advisers, and careful deliberation of all that we have learned. We ask for your understanding as we gather and evaluate all the relevant information.

"As the school board, we are accountable to you and committed to resolving the matters before us with integrity. In fairness to all parties involved, including Dr. Henson, she will be on paid administrative leave while the board works to a resolution.

"Please know that we take very seriously our responsibility to place the best interest of our students at the center of this process. We promise this mission is first and foremost in our minds.

"We express our sincere gratitude for your patience as we do our work."

This comes after Oxford Hills teachers cast a vote of no confidence for the superintendent following an incident where she allegedly used force against a student.

#BREAKING: Superintendent Monica Henson will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation #NEWSCENTERmaine — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) January 27, 2022