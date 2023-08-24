Mass casualty response and LGBTQ+ inclusion featured at annual school district symposium

RSU 21 Superintendent Dr. Terri Cooper said the all-day event's curriculum was shaped by feedback from previous years.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Thursday was very nearly time to welcome students back to Kennebunk schools. But first, the faculty went to class.

RSU 21 hosted its fourth annual back-to-school symposium at the high school. There were keynote speakers and performances, and also breakout sessions with topics like working with students across the autism spectrum, mass casualty response, and why LGBTQ+ inclusive policies are critical for the district.

Superintendent Dr. Terri Cooper said she strives to create an environment where students feel supported and teachers work together.

"What I want them to take away from today is that, as we face any challenge, we have the opportunity to connect with one another to strategize, to problem solve, and when we do that we are better together; and we support students and we support staff in that way," Cooper said.

Katie Lutts, who is the associate director of OUT Maine hosted one of the sessions, and applauded Kennebunk's robust LGBTQ+ policies.

"When we have adults—particularly in a school setting—who are trusted and safe, that makes it so that kids are, maybe, less likely to engage in vaping or less likely to engage in more risky behavior that’s gonna really put them in a place where they could be unsafe and feel like maybe they don't matter," Lutts said.

Jason Champlin, the high school's resource officer, helped run the mass casualty response session.

"By empowering them and giving them these skills, we hope that it helps to get rid of some of the fear of the boogeyman, I guess you would say," he said.

It’s a lot to take in, but the overarching message was simple: Take care of each other, and better grades will follow.