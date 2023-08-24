Camp helps to build friendships between deaf and hard of hearing students

Pine Tree Camp's Dirigo Experience offers campers ages seven to 15 a chance to build new skills.

ROME, Maine — Many deaf and hard of hearing kids in Maine are growing up without getting to know another deaf person their age. A unique program is underway this week at Pine Tree Camp in Rome, a chance to break that cycle by building community and lasting friendships.

Twenty-two campers ages seven to 15 are attending Pine Tree camp's week-long Dirigo Experience. They are learning to communicate and trust each other as they try to climb through this obstacle course — called the spider web — without touching the rope.

The fully accessible camp covers more than 280 acres and offers overnight and day camp sessions for adults and children with disabilities. The campers come from different backgrounds but share a common bond. All are deaf and hard of hearing. Abel Celestino, 11, says he was anxious when he first arrived.

"I thought I would have to tell people, 'I am deaf. I can't hear you.' But I am here at camp [with people] who know sign language and communicate with me," explained Celestino, who is deaf, with the assistance of an American Sign Language interpreter.

This is the program's second year and is the brainchild of Joshua Seal, the director of interpreting services for Pine Tree Society. Through an ASL interpreter, he said growing up in Maine; he didn't have friends who were deaf until he was a young adult. So, he wanted to help break the isolation for deaf students at an early age.

"They are often the only ones in their school, in their town, and in their family. This opportunity to spend time with, play with, and learn sign language from each other is such an amazing experience," Seal said. And a chance to play outdoors with their new friends. From swimming, kayaking, casting a line, rope courses, tennis and archery.

The number of campers nearly doubled from last year's first year of operation. The hope is to expand and draw more students from Maine, New England, and the rest of the country.

Dawn Willard-Robinson, the director of Pine Tree Camp, says the program will also provide opportunities for students after they graduate from high school to become mentors to their younger peers.

"To come in and learn some skills and be able to share that and be that positive role model is going to be a great opportunity," Robinson said.

Campers will head home this Sunday with a newfound sense of community and connection to a brighter future with new friends along the way.