School orchards planting the seed for elementary education

The nonprofit ReTreeUS came to Lyseth Elementary School in Portland on Oct. 4 to help students plant an educational orchard.

PORTLAND, Maine — The garden at Lyseth Elementary School in Portland now has a new element, thanks to a local nonprofit and the helping hands of third-, fourth-, and fifth-graders.

On Wednesday, ReTreeUS made a stop at the school, spending the morning teaching students about apple, peach, and pear trees and helping them plant their own orchard that may provide fruit for decades to come. The nonprofit has been planting educational orchards at schools and in communities across Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts for 11 years.

"I just loved the idea of having students watch trees grow over time and eventually enjoy the fruits of their labor," Richard Hodges, the founder and program manager of ReTreeUS, said about his inspiration behind the program.

Some elementary students in Portland had a fun lesson today outside of the classroom! @where_is_scout and I will tell you about the nonprofit @ReTreeUS and how it’s inspiring learning in a nontraditional way on @newscentermaine at 5:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/aZmIjP8U1j — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) October 4, 2023

Hodges said currently, they're planting about 15 orchards per fall and will have 85 total by the end of this season. He said the goal is to hit the 100 mark next year.

"It’s really great to get kids outside," Hodges said about why he does it. "Some kids don’t do as well in the classroom, and then maybe they’ll struggle. Out here, they’re in their element. They’re happy to be doing something they’re good at.”

Hodges said the peach trees may top out after 40 years, but the apple trees could produce fruit for 70 or 80 years.

"It’s something tangible that is going to benefit the future and is going to absorb pollution and create fresh air. It’s going to create local sources of food that’s going to help the environment," Hodges said, later adding, "If [the students] take good care of [the trees], they could have thousands of pounds of fruit from this orchard over time that will last generations.”

Kevin Gunderson teaches gardening at Lyseth Elementary School. He says his classes are science-based, and having hands-on learning opportunities like this helps children.

"If you plant a tree in the ground with your own hands, you will remember that tree. You will remember what you needed to do it, what it took – and you will have a sense of responsibility and respect for the work done," Gunderson said, later adding, "As great as reading is, it is not the experience you get from being in nature.”

Gunderson said one of his goals is establishing "environmental literacy" among his students.

"They will understand what the word 'sustainable' means. They will understand what 'global warming' means," Gunderson said.

Based on the excitement in the garden on Wednesday, that technique seems to be working.

"It’s fun because first, you’re learning about something. I mostly like planting. You’re planting, but also you’re getting messy – and I like getting messy. It’s basically three of my favorite things in one group," Murray, a fourth grader, said.

"It’s fun to do. I mean, it’s better than most classes. I would skip any class just to do this," Destiny, a fellow fourth-grader, added.

If you'd like to apply for an educational orchard in Maine or New Hampshire, click here.