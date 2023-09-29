More Maine communities slated to receive funds to combat climate change

Gov. Janet Mills announced during the Maine Climate Council's meeting Friday that $2.4 million will be spread amongst 53 towns and cities.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUGUSTA, Maine — More than 50 municipalities across Maine will receive grants to address the effects of climate change in their communities.

Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday that $2.4 million will be spread amongst 53 towns and cities. It’s part of the Community Resilience Partnership initiative which has helped more than 170 municipalities thus far.

"It’s one of the many things we’re doing to help Maine communities really take matters into their hands, decide what’s important to them, and take action," Hannah Pingree, the co-chair of the Maine Climate Council, said Friday.

The announcement came as the 39-member council, industry leaders, and other stakeholders met at the Augusta Civic Center to assess the state's Climate Action Plan, dubbed "Maine Won't Wait."

Pingree said the biggest challenge facing the council is finding ways to reduce carbon emissions in the transportation sector. However, Maine is making real progress in heat efficiency after making a push to promote heat pump installation.

Under state law, the council must update its plan every four years. Members must provide their solutions to combat climate change by Dec. 1, 2024.

Friday's meeting was also an opportunity for younger Mainers to make their voices heard. Amara Ifeji is the council's youth representative. The Bangor native has been taking action to curb the effects of climate change since she was in high school.

“That [work] inspired me to get passionate about thinking about solutions through research, through engaging youth, and through advocacy," Ifeji said.

Pingree added she and other "adults" on the council have heard frustrations from Maine students over the years and had to answer why the state hasn't taken more action.

Ifeji added she's excited to work with more high school and college students in crafting an update to the climate action plan.

“This is your climate action plan, this is something you will have a hand in creating, but also implementing," Ifeji added.

Even before she assumed her current role, Ifeji said recommendations she and her peers made for the original climate plan were implemented. So, she knows youth voices matter.

The council has an interactive dashboard that Mainers can check out to track the progress the state is making to combat climate change in real-time. You can check that out here.