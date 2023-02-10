High school meets nature at Chewonki Maine Coast Semester

This semester, 33 students from all corners of the country have settled into their classes and cabins at Chewonki.

WISCASSET, Maine — When we think of high school, our minds often conjure up images of classrooms and textbooks.

However, nestled away in Wiscasset, the Chewonki Maine Coast Semester offers a unique high school program that embraces the great outdoors.

One Maine high schooler was awarded a scholarship to attend this remarkable program.

Emily Norris, the associate director of admissions, said, "I remember reading his application and just being so blown away by his passion."

Bay Nadeau, this year's scholarship recipient, hails from Searsport.

"I was born and raised in Searsport, Maine. I was really looking for an opportunity to extend my learning about the place around me and something beyond that," Nadeau shared.

His dedication and passion for his community set him apart. He was selected based on his exceptional performance in the top 20 percent of his sophomore class at Searsport District High School, as well as his proactive initiative.

His initiative involves bringing clean energy to Sears Island, showcasing his commitment to his community and the environment.

Chewonki's diverse student body, hailing from all over the country, creates a dynamic learning environment.

For Bay, Chewonki provides a space where he can truly "nerd out" about his passions. He added, "It is like nothing I've ever had before, it's amazing, it's everything you could've asked for."

Chewonki Maine Coast Semester is encouraging students like Bay Nadeau to think outside the box, beyond the traditional classroom.

The application for next year's program opened yesterday and be will available online until February 15.