Gorham elementary school students sent home early due to suspected gas leak

Narragansett Elementary School students were sent home shortly after a second gas leak just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

GORHAM, Maine — Students at Gorham's Narragansett School were sent home early Thursday afternoon while fire officials investigated a possible gas leak in the building.

The elementary school was evacuated just after 10 a.m. Thursday, and then again just after 1 p.m., a Cumberland County dispatcher said.

Firefighters were at the school at 1:45 p.m., awaiting gas company officials to investigate the possible leak.

The Gorham Superintendent's office confirmed shortly after 1:30 p.m. that buses were picking up students to take them home early.