Unitil repairs gas leak on Prescott Street in Sanford, area reopen

Police say people should avoid the area of 30 Prescott St. until further notice.

SANFORD, Maine — The area around 30 Prescott St. is reopen after Unitil repaired a gas leak on Thursday.

According to a press release from police, officers responded around 1:20 p.m. to a report of a two-inch natural gas line that had been damaged by construction equipment from crews doing road work in the area.

Unitil arrived at the scene and was able to stop the gas from flowing through the pipe.

Buildings within 300 feet of the scene were evacuated and no one was hurt, according to the release.

