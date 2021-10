Upperclass Hall on the USM Gorham campus was evacuated due to a possible leak. The fire department investigated and no gas leak was found.

GORHAM, Maine — Updated: Cumberland County dispatchers tell NEWS CENTER Maine the Upperclass Hall dorm building on the USM Gorham campus was evacuated Monday morning due to a possible gas leak.

The smell of gas was reported. The Gorham Fire Dept. responded around 8:20 a.m.

Firefighters investigated and found there was no leak. They cleared the scene by about 9:30 a.m.

