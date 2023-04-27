Ellsworth High School shows students the realities of drinking and driving

As part of the Every 15 Minutes program, there was a mock crash, and one student was taken out of class every 15 minutes.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — In the United States, about 30% of all traffic deaths involve drunk drivers, according to Maine's Bureau of Highway Safety.

On Thursday afternoon, Ellsworth High School, as well as law enforcement and first responders, coordinated a mock crash to help show students the realities of what can happen if someone decides to get behind the wheel after they've been drinking.

As part of the Every 15 Minutes program, there was a mock crash, and one student was taken out of class every 15 minutes, representing the number of people who die every day from drunk driving crashes.

Once students had "died," police officers went to the students' parents' workplace to notify them of their child's "passing."

"I think this [drunk driving fatalities] happens a lot more than people realize. Maybe we can shed some of that experience we have here with people out in the community," Cpl. Shawn Merchant, of the Ellsworth Police Department and the high school's resource officer, said.

First responders cut students out of a car, transported some in ambulances, and the parents of the deceased even came to the scene.

"It was just so upsetting, like it was actually happening," Briane Kane, an Ellsworth senior, said.

Ellsworth High School usually takes part in the program every two years but hadn't since 2018 due to the pandemic.

"As hard as it is to be able to watch it, it was worth it," Annabelle Hackett, a senior, said. "I think it really impacted some people."

Following the crash, the students involved went to court in Ellsworth and will be taken for an overnight stay, along with the other students who "died" every 15 minutes.

"There's some kids like going down some bad paths, and I would never want to see that happen to an actual friend of mine," senior Obrian Robinson said.

For some students, this scene hit close to home. Ellsworth junior Ava Kidder said she had three friends pass away in a car accident last year. She said witnessing this mock crash made her realize what they went through.

"When the first parent came out when she was crying, it kind of like made me cry to the point where the guidance counselor needed to give me tissues," Ava Kidder said.

Tomorrow there will be a mock funeral for the students who "died" in the crash. That's when all deceased students are reunited with their parents.

This program serves as a lesson to all that some things can't be taken back.

"Don't make any bad mistakes that you can't undo because it affects everyone," Kane said.

"Each time that I do witness it, there's different emotions from me. I see different emotions from the students. It reminds me how quickly, you know, life can change," Ellsworth High School Principal Dan Clifford said.