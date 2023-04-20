Ellsworth cancels boil water order

As of 1:20 p.m. Friday, the boil water order has been lifted.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A boil water order for the City of Ellsworth was lifted Friday afternoon.

The boil water order had been in effect for the following areas since Wednesday evening:

Main Street from the Union River Bridge to East Main Street

Union Street and all side streets between Union Street and East Main Street

Beals Avenue

Water Street from Main Street to and including Tinker Farm Way

"The water main break has been repaired," the city said Thursday. "The Water Department is awaiting water test results to come back."

The water was tested again Friday.

Around 1:20 p.m. Friday, the water boil order was lifted, the City of Ellsworth said.