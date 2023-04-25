Ellsworth Girl Scout breaks state record for most cookies sold

Liliana Osnoe, 8, has sold more than 2,600 boxes of cookies this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELLSWORTH, Maine — All across the country, hundreds of Girl Scouts put in hard work during this time of year to sell their delicious cookies.

Here in Maine, one young girl from a troop in Ellsworth has been crowned with breaking the state's record for the most boxes of cookies sold.

"I sold 2,526 [boxes of cookies]," Osnoe said.

As of Tuesday morning, that number jumped to 2,633.

With help from her mother, Priscilla Tripp, as well as a handful of friends and family, she has made a name of herself just in her first year of being a Girl Scout.

The two have been sorting through orders and sending them out to be delivered out of a temporary "cookie shed," which was donated by community members after they heard of Osnoe's mission to sell as many cookies as she could.

"I'm a proud mama. I bawled my eyes out when I read the paper," Tripp said. "The community really stepped up and made it happen."

Tripp said it all started when Osnoe wanted to set an initial goal of 500 boxes. After setting and beating higher and higher goals, Tripp said she stopped keeping count.

Selling cookies can show Girl Scouts the value of money management, goal setting, and people skills. Girl Scouts of Maine CEO Mara Moorhead can attest those skills are often times brought straight into adulthood.

"I've met leaders in our community that will say, 'I'm standing here today as a leader of our state because of the skills I learned in Girl Scouts,'" Moorhead said.

This isn't the first time Osnoe has leaned into her entrepreneurial skills to achieve her goals. Last year she saved enough money from a lemonade stand to pay for a trip to Disney World for her family.