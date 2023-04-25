Educators in Falmouth demand better pay and benefits

Teachers announced they are going into mediation with the school board starting Wednesday morning to try and come to a conclusion in the months-long process.

FALMOUTH, Maine — Teachers and other educators with Falmouth Public Schools rallied Tuesday evening ahead of a school board meeting.

The teachers are part of the Falmouth Education Association and say deliberations of the union contract have gone on for months.

Teachers argue the school board is removing spousal insurance from health benefits, and that wages are not satisfactory to the cost of living in the area.

The school board said it continues to remain invested in its teachers.

Whitney Bruce, the chair of the school board, said in an emailed statement to NEWS CENTER Maine the board hopes it can come to a resolution.

"Contract negotiation is confidential and ongoing. We look forward to continuing our conversations with the FEA and are confident that together we will reach an agreement that supports teachers and ultimately our students," Bruce said in the statement.

Meantime, educators said they are left in the dark as to why the board decided to remove spousal benefits.

"To be honest with you, I don't know why they want to take away spousal insurance ... Clearly the answer is it saves them money ... But it hasn't been clearly expressed to us," Nathan Hall said, a sixth-grade teacher in Falmouth and the vice president of the union.

Hall said staff has always felt supported by the board and community so the recent negotiations have come as a shock.

"I do feel like it is misguided ... It feels like we are not being valued when we're not being offered wage increases that are in line with inflation and they're trying to cut spousal insurance," Hall said.

Other teachers say the lack of communication is frustrating, as is having to take the issue into mediation.

"It's unfortunate and frankly unfair," Dan Bennett said, a Spanish teacher at the high school.

Bennett said after years of a pandemic and online learning, the pay has not increased and teachers have not gotten what they deserve.

"It feels like despite the herculean efforts we are not getting what we earned," Bennett said.

Staff at MSAD 51 rallied this month over a similar issue for its ed techs.

The Maine Education Association said the increase in teachers' unions becoming outspoken is a symptom of national issues.

"Educators are stretched covering for the shortages that have now become a crisis situation. They are dedicated to their students, but should not have to sacrifice their own wellbeing nor that of their families to work in public education," Grace Leavitt said in an emailed statement to NEWS CENTER Maine.

Leavitt is the president of the Maine Education Association.

Mediation starts Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to last most of the day.