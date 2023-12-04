MSAD 51 contract negotiations continue

"If they do not hear anything soon, their next step would be to involve lawyers," the union leader at MSAD 51 said.

CUMBERLAND, Maine — Several school districts across the state of Maine are advocating for fair wages for educational support staff.

MSAD 51, which includes Cumberland and North Yarmouth areas, is one of these districts. However, they say there is still a lot of work that needs to be done to reach a deal.

Teachers at MSAD 51 have expressed their concern over the pay scale of educational technicians (ed techs), stating that they do not feel they are being paid what they are worth.

Ed techs have not had a contract since June, according to Jason Curry, a teacher at Greely High School and the union leader at MSAD 51.

Curry said, "Educational support staff like ed techs, who help out in the classroom and all across the building, are the most important people. They are the people teachers rely on."

However, the Maine Education Association data shows that ed techs and secretaries in MSAD 51 earn about $2 less than they would in nearby districts.

Ingrid Vanni, an ed tech, said it is "frustrating to come to work every day and not feel supported by the district."

She expressed her desire to come to an agreement on a fair wage contract.

Grace Leavitt, the president of the Maine Educators Association said, "The issue of pay is part of the lack of respect for the profession that some are experiencing."

Curry said that if they do not hear anything soon, their next step would be to involve lawyers.

"So that both sides can work towards getting a compromise during that time, and if that doesn't happen, then the report goes public. And whoever needs to compromise is going to get a lot of public pressure, we think," Curry said.

When contacted, the MSAD 51 superintendent said that he does not have an update at this time and referred to his statement from April 3rd. In that statement, he expressed confidence that a fair and equitable resolution of these negotiations would occur, as has been the case for many years previously.

The next school board meeting for MSAD 51 is set for April 24.