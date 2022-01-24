'Bored' Maine man leaves retirement to drive school bus amid worker shortage

Jerry Jalbert saw a need for school bus drivers and decided to get his license in December.

YARMOUTH, Maine — A man from Falmouth who retired from his full-time job in 2018 is now back in the workforce with a new career.

"I was bored. I wanted to do something still community-based," Jerry Jalbert said.

Jalbert, who served as mayor of South Portland in 2014, said he saw a need for school bus drivers and decided to get his license in December. He's been driving buses for the Yarmouth School Department ever since.

"You have your summers off. You have breaks during the school year. You have all major holidays off, so there was that attraction that I could still be semi-retired," Jalbert said. "You have the kids that come on. They're full of energy. It's so much fun to hear what they have to say."

The effort has been a big help for his department as it continues to struggle to find enough drivers.

"Jerry coming on board has really helped a lot, as far as not having to cancel school or at least cancel transportation," Yarmouth Public Schools Transportation Director Sandra Fecteau said.

Fecteau also said people like Jalbert are perfect for the job.

Jalbert drives five days a week, keeping his boredom at bay.

Maine's Congressional delegation is pushing the U.S. Department of Transportation to take steps to safely address what they call an "urgent need" for more school bus drivers.