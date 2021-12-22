Nonprofit serves Bangor bus riders breakfast

Food AND Medicine gave bus riders a meal and a hot coffee as they got off the bus.

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor nonprofit Food AND Medicine helped commuters on the Community Connector public buses on Wednesday, providing meals and coffee.

The nonprofit's effort kicked off right after the start of the pandemic, and the goal is to support a specific group with a meal, hot coffee, and information that could benefit them.

On Wednesday, Food AND Medicine Director Jack McKay and other volunteers set up a stand to support bus riders. The director said he chose a wintery day to help bus riders who would otherwise have no way to get to their homes or workplaces.

"It's just a way to support local businesses, to support people in hard times, and to make a better community, really," he said.

"What we have been doing is purchasing food from local restaurants. We've purchased just under $21,000 dollars from 13 different restaurants since the pandemic started and giving it to different folks," McKay said.

Wednesday's meals were purchased from Tiller & Rye. The nonprofit chose restaurants that source from local farms. McKay said the nonprofit's next target group is a low-income community in Bangor, though he has yet to pick which one.

