LIMINGTON, Maine — York County Sheriff's Department responded to a school bus crash Monday morning at the Cape Road (Rt 117) and Gammon Road intersection in Limington.

Upon arrival, deputies found that a 2004 bus belonging to Bonny Eagle School District was carrying 16 middle and high school students when it collided with a 1987 Peterbuilt tractor trailer hauling wood chips.

Michelle Alward, 61, of Limington was driving the school bus and had stopped in the intersection to pick up a student who was running to catch the bus when the tractor trailer, owned by Blood Line Truckin and operated by Josiah LaCourse, 24, of Bar Mills struck the left side mirror of the school bus as it passed by.

There were no injuries. Students were transferred to another bus and arrived at school on time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

