BATH, Maine —

The Bath Youth Meetinghouse and Skate Park is an afternoon hangout that would make most teens jealous and parents wishing they had something similar in their own communities.

Brightly colored walls at the old armory in Bath, house the teen center that is attached to Maine's largest indoor skate park. Teens run freely from scootering and skating to playing pool, watching tv, playing board games or computer games or just enjoying a slushy at the Park Cafe.

The teen center has undergone a large redevelopment in the last year mainly due to the vision of one woman. Jamie Dorr is transforming the skate park from a cool hangout to a community center that provides serious support.

On average 70 students from middle school to early high school attend the teen center daily. In 2019, the center saw 480 different kids ranging in ages from 5 to 24 - who visited close to 7,000 times. The afterschool programs run by the Midcoast Community Alliance, that Dorr founded and now runs, is geared for middle school and high school-aged kids. But Dorr says they will never turn anyone away.

Dorr was a long-time volunteer at the skate park where her older son frequented when in 2016, a young person, who she had watched grow up at the skate park, died by suicide. Dorr was shocked. She says the young man was always smiling, was popular and well-known.

"It was devastating ... It was just time to do something about it," says Dorr.

Dorr met with a small group of people from the community to discuss the challenges facing their youth. That was the first meeting of the Midcoast Community Alliance (MCA) and by 2018 the group was a non-profit that had collected community partners from police, the local schools, the Rec. Dept., Midcoast Hospital, local churches, and the National Guard.

Dorr quit her job as a web designer to volunteer fulltime as she dove into researching and community organizing.

"Our kids are so important and right now they don't feel that they are important. And to me, that is something that we just can’t keep going the same way."

She found kids in Sagadahoc County have higher rates of suicide ideation, depression, anxiety, and substance abuse than those of other teens in Maine. Dorr was surprised that as a parent of two teen boys she didn't know this.

"We’re now this huge thriving community of volunteers."

The teen center offers tutoring, art classes, a member of the National Guard comes in once a week to teach team building, a local fitness instructor gets the kids physically active, and they continue to look for ways to expand. There free snacks and free hot meals provided three times a week because the center is open until 8 p.m.

When a teenager is struggling, the MCA forms what they call wrap-around committees to try and find solutions for the youth. Recently a youth told Jamie they had tried to quit vaping on their own and it wasn't working. She called their partners at Midcoast Hospital and now the teen is working with a tobacco prevention specialist to try and quit.

"We're figuring it out as we go," Dorr explains as they try to meet the needs of kids in Bath and surrounding towns who also come to the teen center.

And the work Jamie Dorr has been doing hasn't gone unnoticed. In December, the New England Patriots named Dorr the Difference Maker of the Year for her volunteer efforts and awarded the Midcoast Community Alliance $20,000.

The attention is great for the non-profit, but for Dorr who used to consider herself an introvert, it means they might be able to hire another employee and ultimately help more teens.

"I want every student to understand that they matter that they have a purpose that they have something to give to their community and if they're hurting or struggling with a mental illness...they aren't alone I want them to know that there's always more options and taking their own life."

