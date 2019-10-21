MAINE, USA — Fall brings with it the beginning of the college application process for many students. Where to go and the amount of debt incurred weigh heavily in the decision of what college or university to attend.

Personal finance website WalletHub released its 2020's Best Colleges & University Rankings to help make the decision easier.

The rankings were based on seven categories including student selectivity, cost and financing, and career outcomes.

Stacked against each other this is how Maine's colleges and universities ranked, according to WalletHub.



Top 5 Colleges & Universities in Maine

Colby College University of Southern Maine University of New England University of Maine-Fort Kent University of Maine

Nationally, WalletHub compared more than 1,000 institutions and these were the top performers.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology took the top spot with Harvard in second place. New England schools took four spots out of the top 20, tied with California.

There are many factors to weigh when deciding which college or university to attend. It's up to you to do the research.

