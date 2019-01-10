MAINE, Maine — Maine college students are choosing to enroll at two-year public colleges, according to the Maine Community College System.



Community colleges in Maine saw a 6.3% increase in student enrollment as of September 23, compared to the same time last year. All seven colleges in the state reported increases in degree programs and in short-term job training programs.

EMCC had the highest increase in enrollment up 10.4% with SMCC following close behind at 8.2%.

The Maine Community College System says doubling visits to high schools, focusing on one-on-one orientation sessions and using text to reach future students is leading to the uptick.

They are also adding new high-demand programs like plumbing, HVAC and esports, due to the popularity of short-term job training programs. Last year, 235 students applied for 40 spots in EMCC's free medical assisting program.

Maine's Community College System reports almost twice as many students graduated from short-term job training programs last year.

The increase in Maine’s Community College programs is a sharp contrast to the declining enrollments at two-year public colleges around the nation.