A look at high court's top cases in new term starting Monday

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Abortion, guns, and religion top the Supreme Court's new term.

In one high-profile case, Maine parents are suing over the state’s exclusion of religious schools from a tuition program for families living in towns that don’t have public schools.

A case from Mississippi presents a direct challenge to the court's major decisions over the last half-century that guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion nationwide.

A case from New York could expand gun rights in the United States and involves the right to carry a firearm in public.