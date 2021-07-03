US Supreme Court to hear Maine religious school tuition case

A Maine rule allows families who live in towns that don’t have public schools to receive public tuition dollars for public or private schools.

MAINE, USA — The U.S. Supreme Court has decided it will hear a case brought by families from Maine who want to use a state tuition program to send their children to religious schools.

At the heart of the case is a Maine Department of Education rule that allows families who live in towns that don’t have public schools to receive public tuition dollars to send their children to the public or private school of their choosing.