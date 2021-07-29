Orrington church files preemptive lawsuit against possible future pandemic restrictions

Calvary Chapel officials describe Gov. Mills' restrictions as a 14-month "reign of terror."

ORRINGTON, Maine — A Maine church that sued over coronavirus restrictions is delivering a preemptive lawsuit against possible new restrictions associated with a variant of the virus that's spreading across the country.

Calvary Chapel in Orrington is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop Democratic Gov. Janet Mills from enforcing or reinstating any pandemic-related restrictions due to the delta variant.

Describing Mills' restrictions as a 14-month “reign of terror," church officials claim any restrictions would violate their religious liberties protected by the Constitution.

“No pastor, church, or parishioner in America should have to choose between worship and criminal sanction flowing from demonstrably discriminatory restrictions," the church's attorney wrote.

The Supreme Court has heard similar requests on behalf of religious organizations and lifted limits in California.

The injunction request was filed on July 23, pending a Supreme Court decision on whether to hear the case.

It was in May of 2020 that the Calvary Chapel filed a previous lawsuit against pandemic restrictions.

The church filed a ten-count lawsuit against Mills for limiting the size of gatherings to ten people. They argued this violated the church's constitutional and statutory rights.

The church filed a motion for a Temporary Restraining Order, which was denied.

Assistant Pastor Travis Carey said, “We are protected by the constitution to gather and under the first amendment and so people are making that stand and we’re happy to follow our pastor and do the same,"