York police attempt arrest only to find suspect dead

Police say the suspect was found dead on Friday.

YORK, Maine — The York Police Department attempted to arrest a suspect on Friday, only to find them dead inside a residence, authorities say.

A news release from the York Police Department stated authorities were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road at 9:23 p.m. on Thursday in response to a domestic disturbance incident.

Police said the suspect assaulted a victim and locked her out of a residence. A child was in the home with the suspect.

York police were able to get the child safely but stopped any arrest attempts due to safety concerns.

On Friday, York police went to take the suspect into custody. The Southern Maine Special Response Team, York County EMA Drone Team, and York County Crisis Negotiation Response Team all assisted on the call.

Authorities found the suspect dead inside the residence, according to the release.

Police did not immediately name the suspect.