Portland police seek suspect accused of shooting at apartment in Kennedy Park

No injuries were reported in the incident, but bullets were found in bedrooms.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are searching for a man accused of shooting at an apartment in Kennedy Park and then fleeing the scene at about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police responded to multiple reports of gunshots heard in the East Bayside neighborhood and upon arrival discovered evidence that "bullets had been fired through windows and walls" at 11 Kennedy Park, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Portland Police Department.

The suspect is being described as a black male who was wearing a white T-shirt and black leather jacket, and he reportedly fled in a silver or gray sedan with a second man believed to be wearing a red jacket and fur-lined coat, the release stated.

A witness at the residence reportedly told police that they heard a knock on the door and saw a man standing outside when they looked out the window.

"When they began to make contact with him, he raised a rifle and fired multiple rounds at them through a window above the staircase to the front door," the release alleged, and bullets were found in bedrooms.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to Portland police Chief Heath Gorham, 54 shootings have been reported this year, with a dozen people shot, three of which were fatal.

Police ask that anyone with information that could aid the investigation to contact them at 207-874-8575. An anonymous crime tip line is also available by calling 207-874-8584 or by texting the keyword "PPDME" plus the message to 847411.

