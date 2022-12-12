York County K-9 makes 1st first drug, gun seizure in Cornish

K-9 Rebel just recently graduated from narcotic detector school, a release said.

CORNISH, Maine — K-9 Rebel, a police dog with the York County Sheriff's Office, made their first drug and gun bust on Sunday.

Around 4:30 a.m., K-9 Rebel and Deputy Cody Frazier responded to a "suspicious activity complaint" at a business in Cornish, a news release from the York County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Upon arrival at the scene, Frazier located the vehicle in question, and during the subsequent investigation, "K-9 Rebel was deployed to conduct an exterior sniff of the involved vehicle," the release said.

According to the release, the police dog alerted Frazier to the odor of illegal narcotics leading to a search of the vehicle. A firearm, 1.9 grams of meth, 5.1 grams of fentanyl, and other drug-related items were found while searching the vehicle.

The release stated 50-year-old Richard Fenderson of Hiram was charged with unlawful possession of fentanyl and unlawful possession of methamphetamines.

K-9 Rebel just recently graduated from narcotic detector school, the release said.