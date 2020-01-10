Wrong-way driver on I-95 being investigated by state police

5 vehicles were involved in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on I-95 Wednesday. No one was seriously injured.

Maine State Police are investigating a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on I-95.

Around 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Augusta Regional Communication Center received a complaint of a driver traveling northbound in the southbound lane around mile marker 58 on the Maine Turnpike in Cumberland.

Two minutes later, several callers stated that the pickup struck several vehicles just north of the Cumberland service plaza.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered there were five vehicles involved in the crash.

A witness reported the red Chevy Silverado pickup left the Cumberland service plaza and drove north in the southbound lane striking the vehicles within a half-mile of the plaza.

The operator of the Chevy pickup was a 73-year-old male who is not believed to be impaired. Both the operator of the pickup and Saab received minor injuries.