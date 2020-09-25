60-year-old New Hampshire man dies after crashing into a tree in Durham

At this time, Durham police say speed is believed to be a factor in the accident. However, it remains under investigation.

DURHAM, N.H. — Mark Chilcott, 60, of Lee, NH died Thursday night after losing control of his vehicle, going off the roadway, and striking a tree.

Around 9:15 p.m., the Durham Police Department, Durham Fire Department, and McGregor Memorial EMS responded to the crash in the area of Packers Falls Road.

According to Durham police, further investigation revealed that Chilcott was travelling south on Packers Falls Road between Wednesday Hill Road and Wiswall Road when he lost control, crossed over the northbound lane, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

Chilcott was the only person in the vehicle. He was immediately transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Any witnesses with additional information regarding this accident are asked to call Detective Sergeant John Lavoie or Detective Carrington Cazeau at 603-868-2324.