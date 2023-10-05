x
Crime

Westbrook man accused of threatening construction crew, faces charges

The 38-year-old man was reportedly armed with a rifle when he threatened a construction crew on Conant Street.
Credit: NCM
FILE

WESTBROOK, Maine — A Westbrook man is facing charges after allegedly threatening a construction crew Thursday morning.

At about 10:40 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a man threatening a construction crew on Conant Street, the Westbrook Police Department said in a Facebook post.

"Upon further investigation, it was learned that the male suspect had threatened the construction crew and was armed with a rifle, and that he had also been driving in a dangerous manner on the street," the post said. "To mitigate the incident, officers closed the street and surrounded the suspect's residence."

Police said they eventually took the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Eugene Dunn, into custody. After obtaining a search warrant for the home, police discovered and seized a rifle and ammunition.

Dunn is facing charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger, and refusing to submit to arrest, according to the post on Thursday.

Following his arrest, Dunn was taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

No additional details were released.

