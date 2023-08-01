Tucker's House incorporates chores including feeding goats to teach women new skills.

BRIDGTON, Maine — According to a University of Maine report, there have been more than 5,800 overdoses from January to July, nearly an 8% drop compared to the same period in 2022.

The positive numbers highlight the importance of sober living homes, where patients obtain tools and support on their journey to sobriety. That includes a new non-profit for women in Bridgton, called Tucker's House.

Inside and out of this 1870's farmhouse. It's all hands on deck, from keeping the porches clean, yard work, kitchen duty, and feeding a trio of goats.

It's all part of the daily routine for India Naveja, who is about to mark a milestone — 30 days sober.

"We all have our dates on the fridge, look at them, and celebrate each other," Naveja said.

Naveja is one of 10 women who live at Tucker's House, trying to break the grip of substance use. The historic home features a library and a workout conference room where residents do yoga and meditation. Bridgton's first sober home for women was opened in January by Founder and Executive Director, Kirsten Wears.

To enter the program, clients must provide paperwork from a doctor showing that they have completed a residential detox program and passed a drug test. Wears said incorporating chores and caring for farm animals teaches women new skills and unconditional love.

"It's just not about not drinking or not using; it's learning to recover and live your life the best way that you can, being the best person you can be, so we are stretching them," Wears said.

And those success stories are happening.

Leigh Albert came to Tucker's House in May after spending nine months in a treatment facility for addiction to painkillers.

"To be able to use the tools I learned in treatment [and] put them all into play. Since I have been here, I bought a car; I now have a job," Albert explained.

Wears said the women must do 90 days at Tucker's House but can stay up to two years. She said they must find a part-time job, volunteer in the community, and attend meetings. But the door to Tucker's House is always open when they leave and live independently. Women can come by and have dinner, reach out to staff to overcome tough times, or celebrate victories, Wears added.

Naveja, who wouldn't be here without her family and friends' support, is determined to stay clean for her 4-year-old daughter.

"My story is going to be successful in the end being here," Naveja added.

In addition to Tucker's House, the nonprofit plans to open a sober house for men at a former bed and breakfast in Harrison. Thanks to a 1.5 million dollar federal and state housing grant, the ten-bed, ADA-accessible facility could open as early as January.

For information and resources for substance use disorder, dial 2-1-1 or 1-877-463-6207.