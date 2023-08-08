Two people from Wayne face multiple charges following investigation

A search warrant was executed after an investigation, where law enforcement found suspected drugs and illegal firearms, leading to the arrests.

WAYNE, Maine — Two people have been arrested and face multiple charges after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Wayne.

The search warrant was approved by a judge after a deputy with the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Mount Pisgah Road on Aug. 3 to serve a protection order with a firearm relinquishment order, according to a news release issued by the agency on Tuesday.

The person being served was 53-year-old Michael Gorman, who reportedly told the deputy there were no firearms at the residence because he was a "convicted felon," the release stated.

Upon execution of the search warrant, law enforcement found and seized 11 firearms, more than 8 grams of suspected fentanyl, nearly 6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, about 34 grams of mushrooms, and more than 2 grams of suspected cocaine base, according to the release.

Gorman and 48-year-old Heather Ayotte, both of Wayne, were arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs

Two counts of unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs

Two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs

Illegal possession of firearms

Criminal forfeiture of property

Criminal simulation

Gorman and Ayotte were brought to the Kennebec County Correctional Facility, Lt. Chris Read told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Gorman was not allowed to bail, and Ayotte's bail was set at $3,000 cash and multiple conditions of release. According to jail records, Ayotte posted bail and was released Monday.

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office was aided in the search by officers from Winthrop and Monmouth police departments.