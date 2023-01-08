No prosecution in Lewiston double homicide after shootings in July

Both deaths were ruled a homicide. A separate shooter was determined to have acted in defense of a victim, and there will be no prosecution, officials said.

LEWISTON, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published on Aug. 1.

No prosecution will be filed in the double homicide and shooting deaths of two individuals in Lewiston, the Maine attorney general's office has ruled.

Two people were fatally shot Sunday morning on July 30. Lewiston police responded to the incident shortly after 10 a.m. that day. One person died on Knox Street, and another individual died later at a hospital, both of gunshot-related injuries that were later ruled as homicides.

The two individuals who died were later identified as 30-year-old Mohamed Sheikh of Auburn and 23-year-old Keyt Hussein of Lewiston.

The circumstances of the shootings were released Tuesday in a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

According to the release, the investigation revealed that there was a feud between Sheikh and Hussein that escalated to the point at which Sheikh found Hussein in a parked car on Knox Street and approached him on foot.

"Mohamed Sheikh met Keyt Hussein as he tried to exit the parked car and began shooting him multiple times with a pistol," the release stated.

While Hussein was being shot at by Sheikh in the front seat of the vehicle, a third individual seated in the back of the vehicle identified as a 24-year-old from Lewiston shot out the window of the car at Sheikh multiple times.