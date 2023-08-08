Oklahoma couple arrested in Maine wanted on multiple federal charges

The two were traveling through Maine in a tractor-trailer and were arrested without incident in Hollis.

HOLLIS, Maine — Two people accused of fleeing from Oklahoma were arrested without incident in Hollis.

Maine State Police were alerted about the couple's whereabouts around 3:30 p.m. Monday that two people wanted on charges in Oklahoma were traveling through Maine in a tractor-trailer truck owned by a Chicago company that employs them, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Tuesday in a news release.

Casey Mumford, 40, and his wife, 38-year-old Elizabeth Mumford, both of Norman, Oklahoma, are wanted on felony charges that include:

Sexual exploitation of a minor

Sexual abuse of a minor

Manufacturing child pornography

Enabling child sexual abuse

Child Neglect

The Mumfords were brought to York County Jail, where they await arraignment and extradition to Oklahoma, and were charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Maine State Police was aided by the U.S. Marshals Service, Western District of Oklahoma, and Maine Violent Offender Task Force.