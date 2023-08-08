Oklahoma couple arrested in Maine wanted on multiple federal charges

HOLLIS, Maine — Two people accused of fleeing from Oklahoma were arrested without incident in Hollis.
Maine State Police were alerted about the couple's whereabouts around 3:30 p.m. Monday that two people wanted on charges in Oklahoma were traveling through Maine in a tractor-trailer truck owned by a Chicago company that employs them, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Tuesday in a news release.
Casey Mumford, 40, and his wife, 38-year-old Elizabeth Mumford, both of Norman, Oklahoma, are wanted on felony charges that include:
- Sexual exploitation of a minor
- Sexual abuse of a minor
- Manufacturing child pornography
- Enabling child sexual abuse
- Child Neglect
The Mumfords were brought to York County Jail, where they await arraignment and extradition to Oklahoma, and were charged with being a fugitive from justice.
Maine State Police was aided by the U.S. Marshals Service, Western District of Oklahoma, and Maine Violent Offender Task Force.