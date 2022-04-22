18-year-old denies charge related to homemade explosive

An 18-year-old charged with having homemade explosive devices he reportedly intended to use to attack a mosque and other houses of worship.

BANGOR, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published March 25, 2022.

An 18-year-old charged with having homemade explosive devices he reportedly intended to use to attack a mosque and other houses of worship in Chicago pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Xavier Pelkey of Waterville was arraigned Thursday after being indicted on a charge of possession of unregistered destructive devices. He remained in federal custody pending trial.

Pelkey was arrested Feb. 11 by FBI agents who allegedly found three homemade explosives. The devices were made of fireworks bundled together with staples, pins and thumb tacks to create shrapnel, the FBI said.

He was allegedly in communication with two juveniles detailing plans to travel to Chicago to attack a mosque and possibly a synagogue, prosecutors have said.

Pelkey’s attorney didn’t return a call Friday seeking comment.