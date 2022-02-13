Waterville Man arrested after FBI agents allegedly find explosive devices at his home, court documents reveal

Court documents reveal, Xavier Pelkey, was charged for allegedly having unregistered firearms at his home.

WATERVILLE, Maine — A Waterville man was arrested after agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation allegedly found homemade "explosive devices" in his apartment.

Early on Friday, FBI agents were seen at a home on Front Street near the intersection of Union St. An FBI spokeswoman, Kristen Setera, said the FBI arrested Xavier Pelkey, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Court documents reveal Pelkey was charged with having unregistered firearms that were found in his apartment during a search by the FBI on Friday, Feb. 11.

Agents said the devices are made of fireworks bundles together with staples, pins, and thumbtacks and then secured with tape.

An FBI special agent who analyzed the explosives told the court in an affidavit that the metal items packed inside the devices were meant to increase the amount of shrapnel expelled during an explosion if the devices were to be detonated.

The affidavit states, Pelky told the agent that he had fireworks inside his home. "I asked him why the fireworks were taped together, and he said he wanted to make a 'bigger boom.'"

FBI agents did not disclose what Pelkey intended to do with the explosives.

He is expected to appear in court this week for a preliminary hearing.