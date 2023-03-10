x
Waterville man pleads guilty to possession of child sex abuse materials

Terrence Talbot, 56, faces up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to a lifetime of supervised release.
BANGOR, Maine — A Waterville man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child sex abuse materials at a U.S. District Court in Bangor on Friday. 

Terrence Talbot, 56, obtained child sex abuse materials by using a government computer, storing images and video files on removable digital media devices, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

He faces up to a 20-year sentence in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and will be sentenced after a presentence investigation has been completed. 

"The U.S. Department of the Interior, Office of the Inspector General investigated this case," the release stated. 

