Three arrested on drug charges in Dexter

All three individuals were taken to Piscataquis County Jail and are expected to make initial court appearances Friday afternoon.

DEXTER, Maine — Three people face drug charges after a search warrant was executed Wednesday at a home in Dexter.

The search warrant was the result of a joint fentanyl trafficking investigation done by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency's North Central Task Force and the Dexter Police Department, a release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Friday.

The MDEA and Dexter police have reportedly been investigating a home suspected to be selling fentanyl on Garland Road in Dexter for the past several months, according to the release.

"This investigation included several undercover purchases of the drug from individuals inside the home," the release said.

Officials executed the search warrant at the Garland Road home on Wednesday where they charged and arrested three individuals including a man, his son, and a woman, Moss said. The three reportedly live in the home.

Norman Bashaw Jr., 59, of Dexter, Norman Bashaw III, 27, of Dexter, and Kayla Tasker, 30, of Dexter, were all charged with trafficking of fentanyl (Class B), the release said.

Bashaw III also reportedly has three outstanding warrants for his arrest and was located hiding in a crawl space beneath a trap door in the floor of the home during the execution of the search warrant, Moss said Friday.

"The 18-month-old child of Norman Bashaw III and Kayla Tasker was present in the home at the time of the arrests and has since been turned over to the custody of DHHS," the release said.

All three individuals were taken to Piscataquis County Jail and are expected to make an initial appearance Friday afternoon in the Penobscot County Unified Court, according to the release.

Officials ask anyone who may have information in this case or have information about the illegal sale of drugs in your community to contact the Maine Drug Enforcement office closest to you or text MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or call the MDEA tip line at 1-800-452-6457.

If you or someone you know suffer from substance use disorder, call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 for resources available in your area.