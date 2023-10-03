How to perform hands-only CPR and use an AED during a cardiac arrest

Want to learn life-saving skills that everyone should know and can perform without taking a specific CPR class? Here are the demo videos to teach you.

MAINE, Maine — Knowing how to perform CPR is a skill everyone should learn how to do. Most cardiac arrests happen outside of the hospital, and the majority of people don't know what to do or how to act when it happens.

Emergency personnel from the South Portland Fire Department performed demonstrations for all Mainers to be better prepared in case they see someone who needs CPR or is choking.

The upcoming videos will show you how to do hands-only CPR, how to use an AED, an automated external defibrillator, or how to perform abdominal thrusts if someone is choking.

Robb Couture is the EMS Coordinator for the South Portland Fire Department and will demonstrate the techniques alongside other EMS workers.

How to perform hands-only CPR:

How to use an AED device:

How to help someone who is choking:

Step-by-step on how to help someone who is unresponsive by using the "chain of survival":

For more information or for training you can call 1-877-AHA-4CPR or 1-877-242-4277.

Click here to learn more information from the American Heart Association.