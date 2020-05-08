Unity College is missing letters from a sign at its student center; sheriff's office investigating

The school is working with the Waldo County Sheriff's Office to look into letters missing from a sign that spells 'Unity College' at its student center.

UNITY, Maine — Unity College says its missing a 'good deal' of letters that spell 'Unity College' at its student center.

In an email to NEWS CENTER Maine, Unity College Associate Director of Media Relations Joel Crabtree said their first thought was it might be from Tuesday night's storm. Upon a brief investigation, however, the school's public safety team suspects it was an act of vandalism and theft.

Crabtree says the school is working with the Waldo County Sheriff's Office to look into the matter. Anyone with information that could help solve the case is asked to reach out to the sheriff's office.

As of now, that's all the information Unity College said it could provide.

The news of the missing letters comes the same week Unity College announced its board of trustees has decided to permanently transition the school to a hybrid learning model.

The board also authorized the college’s leadership team the option to retain a real estate firm to explore the sale of any assets, including the main campus at 90 Quaker Hill Road.

Unity says it has elected to invest in its remote-learning opportunities and increase its focus on providing education to students in the physical environment relevant to individual courses.

In lieu of a main campus, the college plans to leverage locations across Maine, including Unity College Sky Lodge in rural Jackman, the rocky coast of Acadia National Park and individual cities like Portland, to provide hands-on learning opportunities for students in a real-world environment.