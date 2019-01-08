UNITY, Maine — Summer break for college students doesn't always mean they're free from academic work; in fact, a group of students at Unity College has been doing research for the last two months.

Students have been flying drones over Lake Winnecook twice a week since May. The drones are fitted with sensors to take pictures and video at four locations on the lake. It's then the students' job to collect water samples at each location. Seirra Hopkins has learned during her time majoring in earth and environmental science at Unity how important it is to understand changes in water quality.

"Doing research on the quality of that water and where toxins might be coming in, or how humans might be impacting that is an important discussion to have and to do research on," said Hopkins.

The students are particularly interested in what causes algae blooms in our lakes and rivers. Unity College was given a $35,000 grant by the NASA National Space Grant College and Fellowship Program to find out what causes algae on Lake Winnecook.

"The idea is that hopefully we can start to identify algae in the water instead of the water and better understand the algae dynamics," said professor of geoscience, Dr. Kevin Spigel.

After the water samples are tested and students have analyzed the drone footage in the computer lab, they gain a better understanding of how much easier it is to use drones to conduct their research. A flyover effort to keep the lake clean, keep it clear, and keep it healthy.

"Maine has hundreds of lakes and thousands of streams," said Hopkins. "I think it's Important to have a conversation of what we're doing on the land to impact the waters because water is the basis of all life."