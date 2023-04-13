Threat made to Portsmouth High School prompts closure

The suspect in the threatening video was identified as Kyle Hendrickson, 25, who is reportedly known to frequent areas in seacoast and southern Maine.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portsmouth High School in New Hampshire canceled classes Thursday following a threat made to the school Wednesday evening.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Portsmouth police received "a tip regarding a concerning video of a threat being made of a shooting that was going to occur at the Portsmouth High School," a news release from the Portsmouth Police Department said.

Police said the video showed a man in a vehicle in front of Portsmouth High School holding a gun.

"The message on the video said, 'Imma gonna shoot up the school,'" the release said.

According to the release, police contacted the superintendent of Portsmouth schools notifying him of the threat.

The superintendent and police then made a mutual decision to cancel classes Thursday as a "proactive approach to the safety of [the] school community" while police continued to investigate.

Police said while investigating, the suspect in the video was identified as 25-year-old Kyle Hendrickson, who is reportedly known to frequent areas in seacoast and southern Maine.

"Criminal charges are forthcoming," the release stated. "The police department is working collaboratively with our federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to conclude our investigation."