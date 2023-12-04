Alfred murder suspect makes first court appearance Wednesday

James Crow is being charged with murdering his wife Kristen Crow in their Alfred home on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALFRED, Maine — James Crow has been charged with murder in the death of his wife Kristen Crow in Alfred.

Crow made his first appearance before York County Superior Court over Zoom Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement was first called to the couple's home at 81 Waterboro Rd. around 3 p.m. on Monday to investigate a reported shooting.

Inside the home, police found Kristen's body lying face-up in bed with a gunshot wound to her right temple, according to court documents. Authorities also found the couple's 18-year-old son inside. James Crow was not at the residence.

At one point, officers were reportedly able to contact Crow on the phone who told officers he "felt out of his body" and "didn't mean to do it."

Eventually, police found Crow in his black truck less than seven miles from his home at Harry's Convenience store in Lyman. Crow surrendered himself to law enforcement, court documents read.

Those same documents said officers were familiar with the Crows because of two previous calls to their home and James had a history of mental health issues.

Federal prosecutors filed a motion on Wednesday to dismiss four counts of wire fraud charges against Kristan Crow, citing her death. She's accused of stealing more than $400,000 from a former employer.

James Crow filed for divorce more than two weeks ago, according to documents filed in Biddeford District Court.

Crow is expected to appear in court again in July.