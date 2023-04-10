Alfred incident prompts RSU 57 schools to 'hold in place'

School staff was reportedly notified of a "domestic violence situation" in Alfred at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Monday, a community message said.

ALFRED, Maine — Schools in RSU 57 activated a "hold in place" after being notified of a "domestic violence situation" in Alfred Monday afternoon.

In a community message posted on Facebook from RSU 57 Superintendent Stephen Marquis, school staff was notified of the incident around 3:15 p.m. The York County Sheriff's Office then recommended schools "hold in place."

All after-school activities were canceled at Massabesic High School and students were held inside the building for pickup.

RSU 57 staff worked to reroute Alfred Elementary School students during their pickup time, Marquis told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Maine State Police and the York County Sheriff's Office are reportedly at the scene of the incident.

No further information regarding the incident has been released. This story will be updated.